17-Jun-2022 6:22 PM

Qatar Airways reports record profit for FY2021/22, boosts air cargo market share to 8%

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker reported (16-Jun-2022) a record net profit of QAR5.6 billion (USD1.5 billion) for FY2021/22, marking a 200% increase on the airline's highest historical profit. Mr Al Baker stated the carrier targeted strong cost control alongside a focus on sustainability, adding: "Our strategic investments in a varied fleet of modern, fuel efficient aircraft has helped us overcome the significant challenges [of] capacity constraints while balancing commercial needs". Qatar Airways' cargo division secured an 8% share of the global airfreight market with over three million tonnes transported. The carrier exceeded 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses transported through its focus on pharmaceutical logistics. [more - original PR]

