Qatar Airways reconfirms and upgrades order to 50 larger A321neo ACF aircraft

Qatar Airways reconfirmed (07-Dec-2017) and upgraded its order for 50 A320neo aircraft to the larger A321neo 'Airbus Cabin Flex' (ACF) aircraft. The revised order is valued at USD6.35 billion at list prices. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker commented: "To answer our need for growth and additional capacity, the A321neo ACF is a world-class choice for our passengers and for our business. Qatar Airways is the fastest growing airline in the world and with this aircraft we will operate the youngest fleet". The aircraft will join the carrier's 50 A320neos from 2019. [more - original PR]