Qatar Airways receives USD2bn advance from Qatari Govt

Qatar Airways announced (27-Sep-2020) the Qatar government provided an advance of QAR7.3 billion (USD2 billion) to the airline, following accumulated losses of more than 50% of share capital as of 31-Mar-2020. The Extraordinary General Assembly of the company approved the conversion of this advance to authorised and paid up capital of the company, and 730 million shares of nominal value at QAR10 (USD2.74) per share was issued to the Qatar Government. [more - original PR]