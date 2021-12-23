Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Dec-2021 9:39 AM

Qatar Airways Privilege Club extends member tier status to 31-Dec-2022

Qatar Airways announced (22-Dec-2021) all Silver, Gold and Platinum Privilege Club members' tier status due for renewal between Dec-2021 and Dec-2022 will be automatically extended to 31-Dec-2022. The carrier's ongoing adjustments to the Privilege Club loyalty programme include a 49% reduction in the number of Qmiles required to book award flights and extending the validity of Qmiles to an additional 36 months. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More