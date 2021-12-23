Qatar Airways Privilege Club extends member tier status to 31-Dec-2022

Qatar Airways announced (22-Dec-2021) all Silver, Gold and Platinum Privilege Club members' tier status due for renewal between Dec-2021 and Dec-2022 will be automatically extended to 31-Dec-2022. The carrier's ongoing adjustments to the Privilege Club loyalty programme include a 49% reduction in the number of Qmiles required to book award flights and extending the validity of Qmiles to an additional 36 months. [more - original PR]