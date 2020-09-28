Become a CAPA Member
28-Sep-2020 11:11 AM

Qatar Airways posts USD1.9bn net loss and USD14bn income in FY2019/2020

Qatar Airways announced (27-Sep-2020) a net loss of QAR7 billion (USD1.9 billion) in FY2019/2020, due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, liquidation of Air Italy and changes to its accounting policy and reporting standards. The carrier posted an overall revenue and other operating income of QAR51.1 billion (USD14 billion), up 6.4% year-on-year. Passenger revenue also grew 8.9%, while capacity increased 3.2%. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker stated the carrier would have recorded "better" year-on-year results, "if not for the exceptional circumstances of fiscal year 2020". The carrier has invested QAR16.8 billion (USD4.6 billion) in its fleet and other assets during this period, with a cash balance of QAR7.3 billion (USD2 billion) by year end. "Significant progress has been achieved in the three year transformation plan, which began pre-COVID-19 and will position the Group's operations and practices to meet the current challenges", stated Mr Al Baker. Since the onset of COVID-19, Qatar Airways has repatriated more than two million passengers and handled more than 250,000 tonnes of medical and aid supplies. [more - original PR]

