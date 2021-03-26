26-Mar-2021 11:23 AM
Qatar Airways partners with PressReader on new IFE offering
Qatar Airways launched (25-Mar-2021) a new inflight entertainment offering in partnership with PressReader, allowing passengers to access a database of digital magazine and newspaper titles through the Oryx One app. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated the partnership supports ongoing pursuit of contactless entertainment solutions as well as the airline's commitment to sustainability initiatives. [more - original PR - Arabic/English]