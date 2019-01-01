1-Jan-2019 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways outlines 2018 highlights including fleet, network and cargo growth
Qatar Airways reported (31-Dec-2018) the following highlights of 2018:
- Became the launch customer of the A350-1000 in Feb-2018 and received 25 additional aircraft, expanding its fleet to 226 aircraft. The airline also converted orders for five A350-900s to A350-1000s;
- Commenced year round Canberra, Cardiff, Da Nang, Gothenburg, Mombasa and Thessaloniki services and seasonal Antalya, Bodrum, Málaga and Mykonos services;
- Increased frequency to destinations including Amman, Bangkok, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Hanoi, Helsinki, Ho Chi Minh City, Madrid, the Maldives, Manchester, Milan, Montreal, Muscat, Oslo, Phuket, Rome, Vienna and Zurich;
- Introduced the 'Qsuite' business class cabin to destinations including Bengaluru, Canberra, Chicago, Houston, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai and Sydney;
- Cargo volumes increased 10.6% year-on-year in "a highly successful year". The airline commenced trans Pacific cargo services from Macau to Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: "Our achievements in 2018 prove that Qatar Airways has not wavered from its strategy and vision of constant growth and development". [more - original PR]