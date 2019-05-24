24-May-2019 8:23 AM
Qatar Airways launches seventh Turkish destination with Doha-Izmir service
Qatar Airways launched (23-May-2019) three times weekly Doha-Izmir service. The carrier operates the route with A320 equipment. The new route marks the airline's seventh Turkish destination. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said the service will strengthen the carrier's "robust presence in the Turkish market", while providing passengers travelling from Turkey with enhanced connectivity to more than 160 destinations. [more - original PR]