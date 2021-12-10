Become a CAPA Member
10-Dec-2021 9:13 AM

Qatar Airways launches Odessa service and boosts operations on 18 routes

Qatar Airways outlined (09-Dec-2021) the following frequency increases from Doha under its winter 2021/2022 schedule:

  • Middle East and North Africa:
    • Abu Dhabi: Increased to twice daily effective 01-Dec-2021;
    • Algiers: Increase to five times weekly effective 18-Dec-2021;
    • Kuwait: Increased to three times daily effective 20-Nov-2021;
    • Madinah: Increased to daily effective 01-Nov-2021;
    • Salalah: Increase to five times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022;
    • Sharjah: Increased to twice daily effective 18-Nov-2021;
  • Asia:
    • Bangkok: Increase to three times daily effective 17-Dec-2021;
    • Cebu: Increased to 11 times weekly effective 09-Dec-2021;
    • Colombo: Increase to four times daily effective 20-Dec-2021;
    • Kuala Lumpur: Increase to 13 times weekly effective 16-Dec-2021;
    • Manila: Increased to daily effective 01-Dec-2021 through 31-Dec-2021;
    • Phuket: Increase to 11 times weekly effective 16-Dec-2021;
  • UK and Europe:
    • Berlin: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 16-Jan-2022;
    • Copenhagen: Increase to 12 times weekly effective 18-Dec-2021;
    • Helsinki: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022;
    • London: Increased to five times daily effective 02-Dec-2021 through 31-Jan-2022;
    • Paris: Increase to three times daily effective 15-Dec-2021;
    • Zurich: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022.

As previously reported by CAPA, Qatar Airways also launched three times weekly Doha-Odessa service effective 09-Dec-2021 and twice weekly Doha-Almaty effective 19-Nov-2021, with plans to inaugurate twice weekly Doha-Tashkent service on 17-Jan-2022. [more - original PR]

