Qatar Airways launches Odessa service and boosts operations on 18 routes

Qatar Airways outlined (09-Dec-2021) the following frequency increases from Doha under its winter 2021/2022 schedule:

Middle East and North Africa: Abu Dhabi: Increased to twice daily effective 01-Dec-2021; Algiers: Increase to five times weekly effective 18-Dec-2021; Kuwait : Increased to three times daily effective 20-Nov-2021; Madinah: Increased to daily effective 01-Nov-2021; Salalah: Increase to five times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022; Sharjah: Increased to twice daily effective 18-Nov-2021;

Asia: Bangkok: Increase to three times daily effective 17-Dec-2021; Cebu: Increased to 11 times weekly effective 09-Dec-2021; Colombo: Increase to four times daily effective 20-Dec-2021; Kuala Lumpur: Increase to 13 times weekly effective 16-Dec-2021; Manila: Increased to daily effective 01-Dec-2021 through 31-Dec-2021; Phuket: Increase to 11 times weekly effective 16-Dec-2021;

UK and Europe: Berlin: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 16-Jan-2022; Copenhagen: Increase to 12 times weekly effective 18-Dec-2021; Helsinki: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022; London: Increased to five times daily effective 02-Dec-2021 through 31-Jan-2022; Paris: Increase to three times daily effective 15-Dec-2021; Zurich: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022.

As previously reported by CAPA, Qatar Airways also launched three times weekly Doha-Odessa service effective 09-Dec-2021 and twice weekly Doha-Almaty effective 19-Nov-2021, with plans to inaugurate twice weekly Doha-Tashkent service on 17-Jan-2022. [more - original PR]