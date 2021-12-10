10-Dec-2021 9:13 AM
Qatar Airways launches Odessa service and boosts operations on 18 routes
Qatar Airways outlined (09-Dec-2021) the following frequency increases from Doha under its winter 2021/2022 schedule:
- Middle East and North Africa:
- Abu Dhabi: Increased to twice daily effective 01-Dec-2021;
- Algiers: Increase to five times weekly effective 18-Dec-2021;
- Kuwait: Increased to three times daily effective 20-Nov-2021;
- Madinah: Increased to daily effective 01-Nov-2021;
- Salalah: Increase to five times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022;
- Sharjah: Increased to twice daily effective 18-Nov-2021;
- Asia:
- Bangkok: Increase to three times daily effective 17-Dec-2021;
- Cebu: Increased to 11 times weekly effective 09-Dec-2021;
- Colombo: Increase to four times daily effective 20-Dec-2021;
- Kuala Lumpur: Increase to 13 times weekly effective 16-Dec-2021;
- Manila: Increased to daily effective 01-Dec-2021 through 31-Dec-2021;
- Phuket: Increase to 11 times weekly effective 16-Dec-2021;
- UK and Europe:
- Berlin: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 16-Jan-2022;
- Copenhagen: Increase to 12 times weekly effective 18-Dec-2021;
- Helsinki: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022;
- London: Increased to five times daily effective 02-Dec-2021 through 31-Jan-2022;
- Paris: Increase to three times daily effective 15-Dec-2021;
- Zurich: Increase to 10 times weekly effective 01-Jan-2022.
As previously reported by CAPA, Qatar Airways also launched three times weekly Doha-Odessa service effective 09-Dec-2021 and twice weekly Doha-Almaty effective 19-Nov-2021, with plans to inaugurate twice weekly Doha-Tashkent service on 17-Jan-2022. [more - original PR]