Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Apr-2021 9:45 AM

Qatar Airways launches ferry transfer service to Hong Kong International Airport

Qatar Airways announced (12-Apr-2021) plans to launch a ferry transfer service from Shenzhen Shekou Port to Hong Kong International Airport in partnership with Airport Authority Hong Kong, commencing 15-Apr-2021. The 'Upstream Check In Service' includes accelerated baggage, check in and security processes and will increase flexibility for passengers on the airline's daily Hong Kong-Doha service. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More