13-Apr-2021 9:45 AM
Qatar Airways launches ferry transfer service to Hong Kong International Airport
Qatar Airways announced (12-Apr-2021) plans to launch a ferry transfer service from Shenzhen Shekou Port to Hong Kong International Airport in partnership with Airport Authority Hong Kong, commencing 15-Apr-2021. The 'Upstream Check In Service' includes accelerated baggage, check in and security processes and will increase flexibility for passengers on the airline's daily Hong Kong-Doha service. [more - original PR]