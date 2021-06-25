25-Jun-2021 9:10 AM
Qatar Airways launches Boeing 787-9 featuring Adient Ascent Business Class Suites
Qatar Airways announced (24-Jun-2021) plans to launch its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on a number of key routes effective 25-Jun-2021. The 787-9 features the new Adient Ascent Business Class Suite and has a total capacity of 311 seats, comprising 30 business class suites and 281 economy seats. The aircraft will be deployed first on Doha-Milan service and is also scheduled on flights from Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Madrid. As recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database, Qatar Airways has taken delivery of eight 787-9s with 22 remaining on order. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]