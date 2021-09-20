20-Sep-2021 3:21 AM
Qatar Airways joins ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation
Qatar Airways announced (17-Sep-2021) its participation on the ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation, making it the first Middle Eastern carrier to join the forum. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said the initiative "will allow industry leading partners to pursue collaborative creation and drive innovation", adding the airline is "looking forward to being a strategic collaborator in the coalition". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]