22-Jul-2020 9:14 PM
Qatar Airways initiates investment arbitrations against the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Qatar Airways announced (22-Jul-2020) four international investment arbitrations against the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for imposing an air, sea and land blockade against Qatar. The carrier seeks a total of at least USD5 billion from the aforementioned states as compensation for the effects of the blockade and its negative affects on investments and Qatar's global network of operations. Qatar Airways is specifically seeking full compensation under the OIC Investment Agreement, Arab Investment Agreement and the bilateral investment treaty between Qatar and Egypt. [more - original PR]