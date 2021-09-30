Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Sep-2021 4:56 PM

Qatar Airways increases investments in IAG, Cathay Pacific & LATAM

Qatar Airways Group outlined (27-Sep-2021) the following major shareholding increases for the year ended 31-Mar-2021:

  • 25.1% holding in IAG through the company's EUR2.7 billion capital raise;
  • 9.99% in Cathay Pacific through a USD1.5 billion raise;
  • 10% in LATAM Airlines Group through a USD250 million cash injection as part of the company's debt restructuring.

The group also reported 4% holding in China Southern Airlines at the end of the period. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More