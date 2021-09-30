30-Sep-2021 4:56 PM
Qatar Airways increases investments in IAG, Cathay Pacific & LATAM
Qatar Airways Group outlined (27-Sep-2021) the following major shareholding increases for the year ended 31-Mar-2021:
- 25.1% holding in IAG through the company's EUR2.7 billion capital raise;
- 9.99% in Cathay Pacific through a USD1.5 billion raise;
- 10% in LATAM Airlines Group through a USD250 million cash injection as part of the company's debt restructuring.
The group also reported 4% holding in China Southern Airlines at the end of the period. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]