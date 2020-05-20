Qatar Airways implements first phase of strategic partnership with American Airlines
Qatar Airways commenced (19-May-2020) the first phase of its strategic partnership with American Airlines and began the rollout of its code on more than 1000 American Airlines US domestic flights that connect with Qatar's 10 US gateways. The rollout will be implemented during the next few weeks, and will allow Qatar Airways passengers to book flights with American Airlines for domestic services via Chicago O'Hare and Dallas Fort Worth to 200 cities, including Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis St Paul, Seattle and San Francisco. Subject to government approval, the partnership will be expanded to allow Qatar to codeshare on American's services to Latin America/Caribbean and Europe. Both airlines also continue to consider the opportunity for American Airlines to codeshare with Qatar Airways between the US and Qatar and beyond to Middle Eastern, African and Asian countries. [more - original PR]