Qatar Airways grounds thirteen A350s due to surface fault

Qatar Airways confirmed (05-Aug-2021) it grounded thirteen A350 aircraft based on the instructions of its regulator, due to accelerated deterioration of the fuselage surface. The aircraft are expected to be out of service until further notice, subject to resolution of the issue. The carrier stated it is reactivating a number of A330 aircraft to meet capacity needs, as previously reported by CAPA, and is "looking at other solutions too". Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker added the carrier requires Airbus to have "established the root cause and permanently corrected the underlying condition [before] we take delivery of any further A350 aircraft". As recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database, Qatar Airways has taken delivery of 53 aircraft of the type with 23 remaining on order. [more - original PR]