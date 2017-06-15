Qatar Airways operations 'running smoothly', CEO calls for ICAO to declare 'blockade' illegal

Qatar Airways stated (14-Jun-2017) operations to and from Doha "are running smoothly, with the vast majority of flights operating as scheduled". 90% of services in the past week departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker commented on the suspension of air links to and from Qatar by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stating: "This blockade unprecedented, and it is in direct contradiction to the convention that guarantees rights to civil overflight. We call upon the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to declare this an illegal act. We are not a political body, we are an airline, and this blockade has stripped us of the rights which are guaranteed to us". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]