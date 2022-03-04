Become a CAPA Member
4-Mar-2022 3:21 PM

Qatar Airways expands to Kano and Port Harcourt

Qatar AirwaysPort Harcourt International Airport and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), via their official Twitter accounts, announced (02/03-Mar-2022) the inauguration of Qatar Airways' Kano and Port Harcourt services from Doha, bringing its Nigerian network to three destinations. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier will serve Kano four times weekly and Port Harcourt three times weekly as an extension of Doha-Abuja service, increasing overall Abuja frequency to daily.

