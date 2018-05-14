Loading
14-May-2018 7:51 AM

Qatar Airways delivers first of 20 737 MAX aircraft to Air Italy

Qatar Airways delivered (12-May-2018) one Boeing 737 MAX to Air Italy, painted in Air Italy's new livery. The aircraft is one of around 50 to be delivered to Air Italy by 2022 and is the first of 20 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered over the next three years. The aircraft includes a business class cabin and the 737 MAXs will replace Air Italy's existing 737NGs. Air Italy aims to operate more than 50 year round routes by 2022. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More