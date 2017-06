Qatar Airways operating profit down 31% in FY2017

Qatar Airways reported (09-Jun-2017) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: QAR38,896 million (USD10,657 million), +10.3% year-on-year;

Operating costs: QAR37,295 million (USD10,219 million), +14.2%; Fuel: QAR10,724 million (USD2938 million), +16.8%; Labour: QAR7277 million (USD1994 million), +11.3%;

Operating profit: QAR2092 million (USD573.1 million), -30.6%;

Net profit: QAR1973 million (USD540.7 million), +21.7%;

Total assets: QAR99,722 million (USD27,324 million);

Cash and bank balances: QAR13,411 million (USD3674 million);

Total liabilities: QAR37,962 million (USD10,402 million). [more - original PR][more - original PR - Annual Report]