11-Jun-2020 9:45 AM

Qatar Airways claims traffic more than triple its nearest competitor in Apr-2020

Qatar Airways stated (10-Jun-2020) it recorded traffic of 1.3 billion revenue passenger kilometres in Apr-2020, accounting for 17.8% of the global market, according to IATA data. The airline stated the figure is "more than triple its nearest competitor" and greater than the next four largest airlines combined. The carrier also recorded more than 900 million cargo tonne kilometres in Apr-2020, accounting for 7.2% of the global market. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Arabic]

