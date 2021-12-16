Become a CAPA Member
16-Dec-2021 2:14 AM

Qatar Airways chief officer cargo: Cargo remains 'the lifeline of the company'

Qatar Airways chief officer cargo Guillaume Halleux, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) cargo contributed "more than 60% of the revenue of Qatar Airways Group" in 2020 and "will be 50%, if not slightly more, of the activity of the group in terms of revenue" in 2021. Regarding the importance of the cargo division, Mr Halleux commented: "We had become, and we are still, the lifeline of the company. Our business is what keeps us afloat. Our business is what pays the salary of all our employees".

