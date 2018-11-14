Become a CAPA Member
14-Nov-2018 9:57 AM

Qatar Airways CEO stresses importance of EU carriers capitalising on growth opportunities

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated (13-Nov-2018) aviation growth has shifted to geographical areas outside the EU, including the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. He noted the European Commission has been very proactive in pursuing comprehensive air transport agreements with ASEAN, Qatar, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Tunisia. Mr Al Baker added: "In my view, it is very important for EU air carriers to capitalise on the growth opportunities offered in emerging aviation markets". [more - original PR]

