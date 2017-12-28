Qatar Airways outlines 2017 achievements and plans for 2018

Qatar Airways highlighted (27-Dec-2017) the following achievements in 2017, its 20th year of operations:
- Route expansion: Launched services to 11 new destinations, comprising Auckland, Nice, Dublin, Skopje, Sohar, Kiev, Prague, Sarajevo, Adana, Chiang Mai and St Petersburg. Increased frequency to Bangkok, Krabi, Warsaw, Helsinki, Moscow, Prague and Kiev. Deployed A380 to Melbourne and A350 to the Maldives;
- Fleet expansion: Received 19 new aircraft in 2017, expanding fleet to 212 aircraft. Changed order for 50 A320neos to 50 A321neos with Airbus Cabin Flex in Dec-2017;
- Qatar Airways Cargo reported "high" volumes, revenue, yield and market share and was "the only international cargo carrier with significant growth in freight tonnes kilometres" in 2017. Received two Boeing 747-8Fs and a 13th 777F. Commenced Pittsburgh service in Oct-2017. Also commenced Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Quito, Miami, Phnom Penh and Yangon freighter services. Opened dedicated climate control centre and cargo overflow structure in summer 2017;
- Launched 'Qsuite' business class cabin in Mar-2017. Introduced on Doha-London service in summer 2017, followed by Paris and New York services;
- Acquired a 9.61% stake in Cathay Pacific in Nov-2017 and a 49% stake in AQA Holding, the parent company of Meridiana;
- Revenue increased 10.4% year-on-year and net profit grew 21.7% in FY2016/17;
- 2018: The airline will commence Pattaya, Penang, Canberra, Thessaloniki, Cardiff and nonstop Hanoi services; increase Ho Chi Minh City frequency; deploy A380 equipment to Perth; introduce 'Qsuite' on Washington service; and take delivery of first A350-1000 aircraft as launch customer.
Qatar Airways stated: "Despite a challenging regional environment, the airline continued to deliver beyond expectations throughout 2017". [more - original PR]