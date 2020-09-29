Qatar Airways Cargo to lease SkyCell hybrid containers for QR Pharma

Qatar Airways Cargo signed (28-Sep-2020) an agreement with SkyCell to lease temperature controlled hybrid containers under the QR Pharma product. The containers are 100% recyclable, charge independently of an external power supply and are Internet of Things enabled. Qatar Airways Cargo stated the investment supports its ongoing We Qare sustainability aims as well as its strategic aim to enhance its pharmaceutical and cold chain product offering ahead of global vaccine distribution. [more - original PR]