Qatar Airways Cargo received (25-Aug-2021) the Nepal Freight Forward Association's (NEFFA) award for highest cargo uplift, transporting 2850 tonnes out of the country in 2020. The carrier operates twice daily service to Kathmandu with over 300 tonnes of total weekly cargo capacity, and in 2020 constituted 45% of Nepal's cargo exports and 44% of imports. [more - original PR]