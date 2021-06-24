Qatar Airways boosts US network with over 100 weekly frequencies

Qatar Airways announced (23-Jun-2021) the following US route adjustments for summer 2021:

Doha-Chicago: Increase to twice daily from 21-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;

Doha-Los Angeles: Increase to twice daily from 16-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;

Doha-New York: Increase to twice daily effective 29-Jun-2021;

Doha-Washington: Increase to twice daily from 22-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;

Doha-Dallas: Increase to twelve times weekly from 11-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;

Doha-Boston: Increase to daily effective 03-Jul-2021;

Doha-Miami: Increase to daily effective 04-Jul-2021;

Doha-San Francisco: Increase to daily effective 29-Jun-2021;

Doha-Seattle: Increase to daily effective 28-Jun-2021;

Doha-Philadelphia: Increase to five times weekly effective 06-Jul-2021 and daily effective 21-Jul-2021;

Doha-Atlanta: Increase to five times weekly effective 15-Jul-2021.

The carrier will continue to operate daily Doha-Houston service throughout the period. The planned adjustments bring Qatar Airways' US operations to 100 weekly frequencies serving 12 destinations. [more - original PR]