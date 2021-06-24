24-Jun-2021 11:11 AM
Qatar Airways boosts US network with over 100 weekly frequencies
Qatar Airways announced (23-Jun-2021) the following US route adjustments for summer 2021:
- Doha-Chicago: Increase to twice daily from 21-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;
- Doha-Los Angeles: Increase to twice daily from 16-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;
- Doha-New York: Increase to twice daily effective 29-Jun-2021;
- Doha-Washington: Increase to twice daily from 22-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;
- Doha-Dallas: Increase to twelve times weekly from 11-Jul-2021 to 26-Sep-2021;
- Doha-Boston: Increase to daily effective 03-Jul-2021;
- Doha-Miami: Increase to daily effective 04-Jul-2021;
- Doha-San Francisco: Increase to daily effective 29-Jun-2021;
- Doha-Seattle: Increase to daily effective 28-Jun-2021;
- Doha-Philadelphia: Increase to five times weekly effective 06-Jul-2021 and daily effective 21-Jul-2021;
- Doha-Atlanta: Increase to five times weekly effective 15-Jul-2021.
The carrier will continue to operate daily Doha-Houston service throughout the period. The planned adjustments bring Qatar Airways' US operations to 100 weekly frequencies serving 12 destinations. [more - original PR]