1-Jun-2021 1:47 PM

Qatar Airways and Oman Air expand codeshare to a further 16 destinations

Qatar Airways and Oman Air expanded (31-May-2021) their codeshare agreement to include over 80 destinations, as part of an agreement to increase strategic cooperation announced in Dec-2020. The expanded codeshare includes 16 new routes from Doha:

