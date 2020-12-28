Qatar Airways and Oman Air expand codeshare network worldwide
Qatar Airways and Oman Air announced (28-Dec-2020) an expansion of their codeshare network as part of plans to strengthen their strategic cooperation. The expansion will increase the number of destinations served by Qatar Airways that are available to Oman Air passengers from three to 65 across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Qatar Airways passengers will gain access to six additional destinations in Africa and Asia served by Oman Air. Sales for the additional destinations will commence in 2021. The airlines will also explore "a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives". Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: "Now more than ever, it is important to strengthen strategic partnerships across the industry". [more - original PR]