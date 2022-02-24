Become a CAPA Member
24-Feb-2022 1:03 PM

Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines expand partnership and codeshare network

Qatar Airways signed (23-Feb-2022) a MoU expanding its codeshare offering with Malaysia Airlines to include Malaysian domestic routes and other key points in Asia via Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia Airlines will also gain connections across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas via Doha. The partners also plan to maximise strategic enhancements with expanded cooperation across air cargo, commercial and other operations. [more - original PR]

