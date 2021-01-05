5-Jan-2021 9:51 AM
Qatar Airways and LATAM Airlines Brasil expand codeshare network
Qatar Airways and LATAM Airlines Brasil signed (04-Jan-2021) an expanded codeshare agreement covering the following services:
- Operated by Qatar Airways: 10 times weekly São Paulo service and connections beyond Doha to destinations including Baku, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Maldives, Nairobi, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo;
- Operated by LATAM: 45 additional routes across Latin America to destinations including Brasilia, Curitiba, Lima, Manaus, Montevideo, Porto Alegre, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, San Jose, Santiago de Chile, Sao Luiz and Vitoria. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Arabic]