Qatar Airways and Alaska Airlines launch codeshare partnership
Qatar Airways launched (29-Jun-2021) a codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines covering over 150 of the US carrier's routes effective 01-Jul-2021. A second phase of the agreement will allow Alaska Airlines to codeshare on all Qatar Airways flights between the US and Qatar as well as to other destinations throughout Qatar Airways' network. The new agreement marks Alaska Airlines' sole Middle Eastern codeshare partnership, and follows Qatar Airways' expansion to Alaska's key hubs of Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.