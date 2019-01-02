Qatar Airways acquires 5% stake in China Southern Airlines
Qatar Airways completed (02-Jan-2019) an on market purchase of certain A shares and H shares of China Southern Airlines, increasing its total holding of 5% of the total issued share capital of China Southern. China Southern said Qatar Airways may consider increasing its stake in the airline in the next 12 months. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker commented: "China Southern Airlines is… an important market player in the world, with massive potential for cooperation in the future". The investment further supports Qatar Airways' investment strategy, which includes a 20% investment in IAG, a 10% investment in LATAM Airlines Group, a 49% investment in Air Italy and a 9.99% investment in Cathay Pacific. [more - original PR - Qatar Airways] [more - original PR - China Southern - Chinese]