Qantas CEO: We believe we will have the rights to be able to operate daily from Perth to Paris

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, speaking to the Blue Swan Daily, confirmed (Jun-2017) there will be more Europe routes to follow Perth-London. Mr Joyce stated: "We think there is an opportunity of expanding outside of London, in particularly to places like Paris and Germany. Paris we believe will have the rights to be able to be daily from Perth. We have never had the rights to do that before. So the opportunity, if the London performs as well as we think, allows us to actually build up a bigger network and a bigger hub in Western Australia". [more - Blue Swan Daily]