Qantas operates first US-Australia biofuel service

Qantas stated (29-Jan-2018) the world's first dedicated biofuel services between the US and Australia, QF96 from Los Angeles to Melbourne, was launched on 29-Jan-2018. The historic trans Pacific 15 hour service, operating with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, will operate with approximately 24,000kg of blended biofuel, saving 18,000kg in carbon emissions. Qantas will use biofuel processed from Brassica Carinata, a non-food, industrial type of mustard seed, developed by Agrisoma Biosciences (Agrisoma). The flight is part of the partnership announced in 2017 which will also see the companies work with Australian farmers to grow the country's first commercial aviation biofuel seed crop by 2020. Qantas International CEO Alison Webster stated: "Our partnership with Agrisoma marks a big step in the development of a renewable jetfuel industry in Australia". The carrier noted the biofuel flight was made possible with the support of AltAir Fuels and World Fuel Services. [more - original PR]