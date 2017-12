Qantas issued (15-Dec-2017) an update on the level of foreign interest in the carrier's issued share capital. As of 04-Dec-2017, foreign persons potentially held relevant interests in 46.7242% of the issued share capital of Qantas. The Qantas Sale Act and the Qantas Constitution provide that foreign persons are permitted to hold relevant interests of no more than 49% of the issued share capital of the airline. [more - original PR]