Qantas unveils first 787-9

Qantas unveiled (17-Oct-2017) its first Boeing 787-9 (VH-ZNA; serial number 39038, named Great Southern Land), the "game-changing aircraft that will open up new routes" for the airline. The aircraft, to be configured in three classes, signals the "start of an exciting new era for the national carrier". Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: "Taking delivery of a new type of aircraft is always an important milestone for an airline and the 787 is a game-changer. From the distance it's able to fly, to the attention to detail we've put into the cabin design, it will reshape what people come to expect from international travel". He added: "The Dreamliner makes routes like Perth to London possible, which will be the first direct air link Australia has ever had with Europe. And it means other potential routes are now on the drawing board as well". Eight 787-9s will be delivered to Qantas by the end of 2018, enabling the retirement of five of the airline's 747s. Two 787-9 routes have been announced so far – Melbourne-Los Angles from Dec-2017 and Perth-London from Mar-2018. Additional services from Brisbane have also been flagged. The Dreamliner, registered as VH-ZNA, is scheduled to land in Sydney on the morning of 20-Oct-2017 after it performs a flyover of Sydney Harbour, weather and air traffic control permitting. [more - original PR]