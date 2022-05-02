Qantas to order 12 A350-1000s for 'Project Sunrise'

Qantas Airways announced (02-May-2022) plans to order 12 A350-1000s to operate non-stop 'Project Sunrise' flights from Australia to cities including New York and London. The 238 seat aircraft will feature first class suites with a separate bed, recliner lounge chair and personal wardrobe, a 'next generation' business class suite, a new premium economy seat pitched at 40 inches, a new economy seat pitched at 33 inches and a 'wellbeing zone' designed for movement, stretching and hydration. The aircraft will have the smallest seat count of any A350-1000 currently in service. Qantas stated travellers can expect more direct routes to Australia and significantly reduced point-to-point travel time. The cabin interior and service design were influenced by medical and scientific research carried out on three Project Sunrise research flights from New York and London to Sydney in 2019. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated: "The first Project Sunrise flights will be from New York and London, but the aircraft will also be able to operate non-stop flights to Australia from destinations such as Paris and Frankfurt". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]