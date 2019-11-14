Qantas to operate nonstop London-Sydney research flight in Nov-2019

Qantas announced (14-Nov-2019) it will operate a Project Sunrise London-Sydney research flight on 15-Nov-2019. The test flight will carry 50 passengers and crew aboard a Boeing 787-9 for 19.5 hours and will conduct scientific studies into minimising jetlag for passengers and improving crew well being. As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas completed a New York-Sydney nonstop trial service for Project Sunrise, operating 19 hours and 16 minutes in the air with 787-9 equipment. A final decision on Project Sunrise is expected by the end of 2019, with services expected to commence in 2023. [more - original PR]