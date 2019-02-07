Qantas to launch Qantas Channel distribution model in Aug-2019 to enhance booking systems

Qantas announced (07-Feb-2019) plans to introduce its new distribution model 'Qantas Channel' (QC) effective 01-Aug-2019. The model will be launched in partnership with Sabre, Amadeus and Travelport, as part of a broader digital strategy to enhance the airline's booking systems. Travel agents signed up to the Qantas Channel will be able to offer consumers a wider range of fares and new content sourced from the NDC enabled Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP), currently not available via traditional indirect booking systems. The airline is also working with other regional GDS partners to deliver the channel. Qantas chief customer officer Vanessa Hudson said the carrier is "working towards having the vast majority of our agency partners signed up to the Qantas Channel in the coming months". Agencies not registered for QC may incur a channel fee from 01-Aug-2019, in addition to no longer being able to access traditional fares made available via indirect channels or new content via QDP. [more - original PR]