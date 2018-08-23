Qantas to expand and improve lounges at six airports

Qantas announced (23-Aug-2018) an extension of its global lounge improvement programme. The carrier will invest to upgrade lounges in Auckland, Brisbane, Hobart, Sydney, Tamworth and Tokyo. Details include:

Sydney: The flagship Sydney International First lounge will be refreshed and expanded by 15%;

Auckland: First and business lounges in Auckland will be redesigned into a single lounge based on the format of Qantas' international lounges in London and Hong Kong . Regional inspiration from New Zealand will be incorporated throughout.

Tokyo Narita: Lounge will be refreshed with a new design and improved dining options;

Brisbane: The Brisbane International Lounge will be expanded to cater for an additional 100 guests and completed in early 2019;

Hobart and Tamworth: Both lounges will be completely redesigned with more space and seating.

The announcements are in addition to lounge upgrades already underway in Melbourne and Sydney. [more - original PR]