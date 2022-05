Qantas Airways announced (02-May-2022) it will start the renewal of its narrowbody fleet as part of 'Project Winton' with firm orders for 20 A321XLRs and 20 A220-300s as its Boeing 737s and 717s are gradually retired. The first of the new aircraft will arrive from late 2023, with the order including purchase right options for another 94 aircraft for delivery through to at least 2034. [more - original PR]