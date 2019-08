Qantas announced (10-Aug-2019) plans to introduce up to three A321P2F aircraft to operate for Australia Post. The first aircraft is due to enter the fleet in Oct-2020 and Qantas stated it will be the first airline to operate an A321 freighter. The A321P2Fs will provide nine tonnes of additional capacity, an increase of nearly 50%, compared to Qantas' existing Boeing 737 freighters. [more - original PR]