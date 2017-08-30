Qantas to base four 787s in Brisbane

Qantas announced (29-Aug-2017) it will base four Boeing 787-9 at Brisbane International Airport. The first of eight 787-9s ordered by the carrier will be delivered from Boeing in late Oct-2017, and the first to be based in Brisbane will arrive in mid-2018. All four Brisbane based aircraft will be in place by the end of 2018. Qantas received the support from the Queensland State Government, Brisbane Airport Corporation and Tourism Australia for "helping to make our Brisbane Dreamliner base a reality" said Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. The deployment will bring up to 120 new cabin crew and pilot positions in Brisbane and open up new potential international routes and help drive international tourism into Queensland over the long term. Qantas stated that the 787-9 is capable of flying nonstop to destinations such as Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco in the US, Vancouver in Canada, as well as destinations in Asia from Brisbane. Mr Joyce stated the aircraft will "replace the routes that our older 747s fly but there are also new destinations we are looking at given the capability of the aircraft". The carrier has a "range of exciting options" for route decisions, which will be made "in coming months". [more - original PR]