15-Dec-2017 10:44 AM

Qantas takes delivery of second 787-9 and prepares for international Dreamliner operations

Qantas confirmed (15-Dec-2017) delivery its second Boeing 787-9, named 'Waltzing Matilda'. The second aircraft allows the carrier to commence international services with its 787-9s, initially operating Melbourne-Los Angeles service. The arrival of the third and fourth 787-9 aircraft in early 2018 will enable the carrier to commence Perth-London service, originating in Melbourne. All eight 787-9 aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2018, with four based in Melbourne and four based in Brisbane. [more - original PR]

