Qantas swaps QF1/QF2 to operate from Sydney to London via Singapore

Qantas confirmed (23-Mar-2018) QF1 and QF2 flights between Sydney and London will operate via Singapore effective 25-Mar-2018. The services previously operated via Dubai. The second Sydney-Singapore daily service (QF81/QF82) will continue to be operated with A330 aircraft. Additionally, one daily Qantas Melbourne-Singapore service will be upgraded from an A330 to an A380 (QF35/QF36), with the second three times weekly service increased to a daily A330 service (QF37/QF38). Demand for flights between Australia and Dubai will be served by Emirates, which operates 77 weekly services from five cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney – including seven daily A380 flights. Qantas passengers will have access from Dubai to over 60 onward connections on Emirates to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. [more - original PR]

