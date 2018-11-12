Qantas, SITA, Brisbane Airport commence facial recognition technology linked to passport

Qantas partnered (09-Nov-2018) with SITA and Brisbane Airport to commence trials of new facial recognition technology at Brisbane Airport. The system allows passengers to upload passport details to Android mobile phones and use the image to gain access to lounges and Qantas boarding gates. The trial will continue on a voluntary basis until Dec-2018 for services from Brisbane to Singapore, Tokyo Narita and Hong Kong. Qantas already processes around 20,000 passengers through existing facial recognition trials in Brisbane, Sydney and Los Angeles. [more - original PR]