Qantas selects Airbus as preferred aircraft for domestic fleet renewal

Qantas Group selected (15-Dec-2021) A320neo and A220 families as the preferred aircraft for the long term renewal of its domestic narrowbody fleet. A firm commitment for 40 aircraft, 20 A321XLR and 20 A220 aircraft, is expected to be placed with Airbus by the end of FY2022, following discussions with employees about arrangements to operate the new aircraft types and a final decision by the Qantas Board. Qantas will also have a further 94 purchase right options on aircraft over a 10 plus year delivery window as its existing Boeing 737-800s and 717s are gradually phased out. The order is in addition to Jetstar's existing agreement with Airbus for more than 100 aircraft in the A320neo family. Part of this new deal includes combining these two orders so that the Group can draw down on a total of 299 deliveries across both the A320 and A220 families as needed over the next decade and beyond for Qantas, QantasLink and Jetstar. Once finalised, this will represent the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation history. Financial details of the deal are commercial in confidence but represent a material discount from list prices. Both aircraft types will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and will deliver fuel savings of between 15% to 20%, contributing to the airline's broader emission reduction efforts. [more - original PR]