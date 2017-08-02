Qantas says Australia-New Zealand has 'far clunkier border than it needs to be'

Qantas Airways Group executive government industry and international affairs Andrew Parker, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, said (02-Aug-2017) fares on the Tasman are "probably the most competitive they have ever been". He however lamented unnecessary costs and chargers, such as the recently increased departure tax in New Zealand and Australia's Passenger Movement Charge which means it is a "far clunkier border than it needs to be, given our relationship between our two countries". He urged for "far greater simplicity of movement between the two nations to have a sustainable business model between the two nations".