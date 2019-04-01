Qantas resumes Sydney-Nadi service

Qantas resumed (31-Mar-2019) four times weekly Sydney-Nadi nonstop service, operating Boeing 737-800 equipment. The reintroduction of the service aims to meet growing demand for a full service product to Nadi from Sydney, after Qantas ceased serving the route 20 years ago. Qantas International CEO Alison Webster stated: "The flights add to Jetstar's direct services which also operate four times per week and will see the Qantas Group offer customers more than 75,000 seats on the route annually and the choice to fly to the popular holiday destination six days a week". Qantas will additionally continue to codeshare on Fiji Airways' service to Nadi, with Fiji Airways as a oneworld connect partner. [more - original PR]